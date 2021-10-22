Prudential PLC Buys 18,703 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

