Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 14,194 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $43,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.93 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

