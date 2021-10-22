Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $42,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NHC opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

