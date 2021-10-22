Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 28,799 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,657 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $50,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after purchasing an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,742 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

