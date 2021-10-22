Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.64% of Central Garden & Pet worth $43,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

