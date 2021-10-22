Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.90% of Surmodics worth $44,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $751.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

