Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

