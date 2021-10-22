Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin Sells 200,000 Shares

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00.

CVE:CRE opened at C$1.84 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium Co. has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of C$336.93 million and a P/E ratio of -184.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 14.13 and a quick ratio of 12.44.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

