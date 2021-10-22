ArGo (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, ArGo has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $4,910.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

