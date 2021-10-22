Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 230 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 230 price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price target on Volvo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 234.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

