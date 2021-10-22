Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.44 ($46.41).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

