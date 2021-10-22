Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.44 ($46.41).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

