FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

NYSE CP opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.