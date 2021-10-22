Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,319 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.52% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

