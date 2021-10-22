Ancora Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 102.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Graham by 99.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

