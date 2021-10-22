Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Key Tronic worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.44 on Friday. Key Tronic Co. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

