Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $191.07 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $193.43. The company has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

