Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 102,500 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,904,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,840,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

