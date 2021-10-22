Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $312.01

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.01 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 334.40 ($4.37). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 332.90 ($4.35), with a volume of 465,789 shares trading hands.

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

