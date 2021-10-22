Middlesex Water (MSEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

MSEX opened at $106.89 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

