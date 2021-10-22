HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.90. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

