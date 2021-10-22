Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is battling supply-chain headwinds. Management on its last earnings call highlighted that it encountered delays related to inventory receipt across several business areas owing to temporary factory closures and port congestion. Also, the company’s SG&A expenses have been rising year over year for the past few quarters now. Nevertheless, Kohl’s has been benefiting from its strategic framework, which focuses on driving top-line growth; expanding operating margin; implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Also, the company’s strong brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is committed to become the perfect shopping destination for the holiday shopping season.”

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

