Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

AFRM stock opened at $155.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $175,374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

