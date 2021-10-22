Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.25. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

