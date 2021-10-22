Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $524.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Business First Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.