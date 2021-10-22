Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $53.46 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

