First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years.

Shares of FIV opened at $9.68 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

