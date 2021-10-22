364,352 Shares in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 364,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NRXP opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP).

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.