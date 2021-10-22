Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $339.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average is $314.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,527 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

