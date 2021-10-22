6,000 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Electric Power by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after purchasing an additional 625,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 120.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,061,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.20 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

