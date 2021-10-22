King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,710,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $120.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

