Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $113,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

