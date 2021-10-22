United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASH. FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

