H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.