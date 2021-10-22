Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,706 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

