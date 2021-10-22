Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Leidos worth $123,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.