Northern Trust Corp Sells 61,919 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $127,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

