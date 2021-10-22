Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Evergy worth $134,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

