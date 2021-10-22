Gabelli Funds LLC Has $700,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

