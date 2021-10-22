Gabelli Funds LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

