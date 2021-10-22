Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,716,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

