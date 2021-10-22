Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 115,474 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.85 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $798.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

