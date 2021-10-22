Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 633,039 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $153,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

