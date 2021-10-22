Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 13,444 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $142,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $37,557,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $350.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.06. The company has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.