Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.20 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

