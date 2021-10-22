Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,054 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $115,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

