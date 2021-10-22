Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.50% of Upwork worth $111,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -296.35 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.