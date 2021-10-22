Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

