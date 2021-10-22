V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.