Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domo by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 249,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $92.95 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

