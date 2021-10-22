FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

FDS opened at $426.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $430.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.